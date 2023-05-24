Deadline to apply for FEMA disaster assistance is May 25

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – There is an important deadline looming for people who suffered damage from the March tornadoes in Carroll, Montgomery, Monroe, Panola, and Sharkey Counties.

Thursday, May 25, is the last day to apply for federal disaster assistance.

The deadline is 11:59 p.m.

Homeowners and renters in those areas who have uninsured or underinsured storm-related losses may be able to get federal assistance for things like temporary housing expenses, basic home repairs, or other essential disaster-related needs not covered by insurance.

If you think you qualify and have not already applied, go to DisasterAssistance.gov or call the FEMA Helpline at (800)621-3362 from 6 a.m. to midnight.

To date: FEMA has paid out over $10 million in grants and the Small Business Administration has provided over $16 million in assistance.

The American Red Cross and the State continue to shelter over 400 displaced residents.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter