Deadlines approach for 2026 Primary Elections

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Applicants who register in person in the Circuit Clerk’s Office and those who mail registration applications postmarked no later than February 9 are eligible to vote in the 2026 Primary election for U.S. House of Representatives and U.S. Senate on March 10.

According to Secretary of State Michael Watson, Mississippians may use YallVote.ms to download a mail-in voter registration application, verify voter registration status, or update voter registration information.

To access the full 2026 elections calendar, visit the Secretary of State’s website.

The Secretary of State’s Office is your primary and trusted source of election information.

For questions, please contact the elections Division at 1(800) 829-6786, email ElectionsAnswers@sos.ms.gov, or visit YallVote.ms.

These are the 2026 Primary Election dates for the U.S. House of Representatives and U.S. Senate.

February 9 is the voter registration deadline for the 2026 Primary election, and February 28 is the day that in-person absentee voting begins for the 2026 Primary election.

March 7 is the day of in person absentee voting deadline for the 2026 primary election, and March 10 is the day of the primary election day, and the deadline for the postmark of mail-in absentee ballots

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.