Deadly officer-involved shooting under investigation

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Columbus on Wednesday morning.

In a joint statement, the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office and Columbus Police Department confirmed a suspect was shot by law enforcement after a pursuit involving a stolen vehicle.

Deputies and police officers were involved in the chase that ended at Strawberry Street and 22nd Street North.

The unidentified white male wrecked the stolen truck and got out of the vehicle.

Sources tell WCBI that the suspect then somehow got inside a law enforcement vehicle, where he was shot and killed.

Multiple law enforcement was on the scene at the time of the shooting and multiple shots were fired.

WCBI has learned the chase started on Ridge Road and continued onto Waterworks Road, before ending at 22nd Street North.

Sources tell WCBI that at least one officer was injured in a crash during the pursuit, where multiple vehicles were struck.

No law enforcement was injured in the shooting.

Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant was on his way to the scene on Wednesday morning and could not release the name of the man that was shot.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation confirms it is investigating the officer-involved shooting but could not release any further details.