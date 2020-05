CHOCTAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Investigators in Choctaw County are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting.

Sheriff Brandon Busby said deputies served a search warrant on Bluff Springs Road early Friday morning. At some point, investigators said there was an exchange of gunfire between police and the suspect.

The suspect died in the shooting.

Several agencies are investigating.

No names are being released at this time.