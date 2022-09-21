Deadly shooting at Scarlet Pearl Casino in D’Iberville, Miss.

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Police are looking for a suspect after a deadly shooting this morning in D’Iberville.

D’Iberville Police Chief Shannon Nobles confirms the shooting happened around two this morning in the Scarlet Pearl parking lot.

The victim has been identified as 36-year-old Nicholaus Craig.

Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer tells News 25 Craig was originally from Mobile but had been living in California.

He was passing through south Mississippi on his way to visit his parents in Mobile.

Craig stopped at the Scarlet Pearl with a friend and was reportedly shot after leaving the hotel while walking to the parking lot.

There are surveillance photos showing the car the suspect may be driving right now.

It is a dark blue Nissan Altima. It is an older two-door model missing a rear bumper.

It has an Alabama tag reading, 2CW6059.

If you see a vehicle matching that description, please call the police immediately.