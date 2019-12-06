Deadly shooting reported at U.S. Navy base in Florida

A shooter opened fire on multiple people Friday morning at Naval Air Station Pensacola, killing at least one other person, authorities said. The shooter is dead, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, CBS News affiliate WKRG reports.

The U.S. Navy said that the shooter has been killed, as well as one other fatality. “One additional fatality has been confirmed. Unknown number of injured people being transferred to local hospitals,” the Navy confirmed on Twitter.

Officials with Baptist Hospital in Pensacola say they have admitted five patients, WKRG reports. No information on the total number of victims or the gunman has been provided. It is still an active scene on the base and a search of buildings is being conducted.

The air base was put on lockdown. The base’s Facebook page posted an alert of an active shooter on Friday morning.

“Both gates of NASP are currently secured due to reports of an active shooter. More information will be provided as it becomes available,” reads the post.

Naval Air Station Pensacola is a United States Navy base located next to Warrington, Florida.

This is a developing story and will be updated.