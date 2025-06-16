Dean Park held a Juneteenth celebration in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)The official start of the Juneteenth Holiday starts on Thursday, June 19, but some are celebrating the federal holiday a little early.

Dozens of people showed up to the Juneteenth celebration held at Dean Park.

The event offered Music, raffles, vendors, and health resources.

Winston County Dean Commissioner Park Commissioner Carolyn Hampton said that this was all to keep the younger generation informed about the history of the holiday.

“We wanted to have this because Juneteenth is the oldest known celebration commemorating the end of slavery in the United States,” said Hampton. “We did not want this to be lost on the younger generation. We wanted to make sure that they continued to put in the work to celebrate freedom and unity.”

Hampton said fifteen different vendors participated in the Juneteenth celebration

