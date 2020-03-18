Death care industry members meet to discuss dilemmas amid coronavirus outbreak

GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (WCBI) – As the CDC recommends gatherings of ten people or less, funeral directors are left with questions.

Golden Triangle death care industry executives met in Columbus Wednesday to discuss the dilemma.

Lowndes County EMA Director Cindy Lawrence, Coroner Greg Merchant and Clay County Coroner Alvin Carter were also there.

The industry is facing many questions, as the coronavirus continues to spread across the country.

This also means visitors from different regions of the U.S. are coming into communities to say a final goodbye to loved ones.

The group is seeking more guidance from the state to move forward.