FULTON, Miss. (WCBI) – A death investigation continues in Fulton, where police say a body is found inside of a house.

Police Chief Mitch Nabors says remains were found in a crawl space.

Officers were called to Hill Street after the discovery.

The remains have been sent to the state crime lab for an autopsy.

Nabors says investigators are researching missing person cases in the area.

He did not release the gender of the remains and whether it’s believed foul play was involved.