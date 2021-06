OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A woman is dead and investigators are trying to figure out how she was shot.

Oktibbeha County deputies were called to a home, this afternoon, on Bethel Road.

Investigators say there was a shooting but they are not sure what happened.

Coroner Michael Hunt says 28-year-old Arshuntay Brown passed away.

Until more information is known, this incident is being called a death investigation.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is assisting in the case.