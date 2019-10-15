Death investigation underway in Tupelo

TUPELO (WCBI) – Tupelo Police are working what it is labeling a death investigation in the city. Officers responded to a home on Leighton Drive just after 1:00 this morning where they found an adult male dead from gunshots. Police are not saying anything else about the death at this time or if it is being considered a criminal act. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green identifies the victim as 21 year old Madchen Sloan of Tupelo WCBI’S Quentin Smith will have more on this developing story later on WCBI News at 5 and 6 and here on WCBI.com