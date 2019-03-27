Death investigations underway in Neshoba County

Officials in Neshoba County have discovered two people dead in an area off Highway 15 North.

A female was found Tuesday night in a camper trailer near Canal Scrap on Highway 15 in Philadelphia, according to Sheriff Tommy Waddell.

Authorities conducted a search of the area and found a second body.

“Deputies searched the area and found the body of a male Wednesday morning in the wooded area near where the first body was found,” said Sheriff Waddell.

Autopsies are being conducted to determine cause of death.

The identities of the people have not yet been released.