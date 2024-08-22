Death of Alabama woman found in Monroe County ruled accidental
MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The death of a west Alabama woman that was found in Monroe County is ruled accidental.
Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley said autopsy results showed Sherry Pope‘s death was an accidental overdose of methamphetamine.
Pope was found on July 7 on her family’s Hatley-Detroit Road property.
An autopsy was done in Biloxi.
Pope’s boyfriend, Gregory James Hester, was charged with tampering with evidence during the course of the investigation.