Death of Alabama woman being investigated in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The death of a Lamar County, Alabama woman is being investigated across the state line in Monroe County.

45-year-old Sherry Pope of Vernon was found Sunday morning.

Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley said Pope’s brother found her next to the driveway on family land, which is located just inside the state line on Hatley-Detroit Road.

Right now, investigators believe Pope was there to clean the property with a friend on Saturday.

Sheriff Kevin Crook said deputies are interviewing people and called it an active death investigation.

If you were in contact with Pope this past weekend you’re asked to call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Her body is being taken for an autopsy in Biloxi on Friday.

