Deaths confirmed, dozens missing after boat fire off California coast

More than 30 people were unaccounted for Monday morning after a deadly fire on a diving vessel off the coast of Southern California. The Ventura County Fire Department told CBS News that there were fatalities, but officials didn’t know the exact number.

Ventura County fire Captain Brian McGrath told CBS News 34 people were unaccounted for. U.S. Coast Guard Captain Monica Rochester confirmed that number during a press conference.

- Advertisement -

Five people were rescued, McGrath said. One of the five people rescued was the captain of the boat, he said.

Trending News

Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman Mike Eliason said on Twitter the boat caught fire while anchored off of Santa Cruz Island. The island is located off the coast of Santa Barbara.

Coast Guard spokesman Mark Barney told CBS News all of the people rescued were crew members. They were able to escape the fire because they were near the top of the vessel, Barney said.

Someone saw them and picked them up, Barney said. The diving vessel eventually sunk.

The boat’s name was Conception, Barney said. It’s a 75-foot commercial diving vessel.

The Coast Guard said on Twitter multiple assets were launched to “assist more than 30 people in distress.”

The U.S. Coast Guard launched several boats to help more than 30 people “in distress” off the coast of southern California. Ventura County Fire Department