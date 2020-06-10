Debate continues over confederate monument in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – This past weekend, protestors in Columbus marched from the Columbus Police Department to the Lowndes County Courthouse in what they called the Jesus and Justice Rally.

The rally focused on things like racism and equality, but some spectators couldn’t help but notice the confederate statue on the courthouse lawn.

- Advertisement -

Some attendees called it an “ominous, looming figure.”

The historic marker was the topic of many online conversations. Over the years, it’s even been brought up in a few board meetings among county supervisors.

Some people said it’s time to remove the statue. Others said it was a piece of history that should be preserved. Some believed if you look at the statue just right, it’s actually a tribute to the Ku Klux Klan.

District 5 Supervisor Leroy Brooks said he’s been bringing up the issue with the Confederate Monument outside of the Lowndes County Courthouse for years now.

“I’ve brought it up at different junctions to the board of supervisors and it kind of fell on deaf ears, and you know, I don’t really know what kind of historical value it serves,” said Brooks.

But Brooks wasn’t the only one upset about the statue. Recently, several conversations have popped up online. Some advocated for the removal of the monument. Others wished to preserve it.

Brooks said talking about the issue online wasn’t enough.

“If you’re really that strong about it, come to the board. I don’t know if the board has the sole authority to move it or not, but at least there needs to be some discussion and debate about the validity of maintaining this statue.”

Brooks said many in the African American community do not look on the confederacy fondly.

“It’s not something we cherish. For many African Americans, we do not see the Civil War, as we’ve read it and studied about it, as something. It was the whole issue of maintaining slavery. So, it’s not something that we’ll go around and pound our chest about.”

He said before the statue could be removed, there had to be a conversation.

“Let’s find out who has the authority to move it, what it’s going to take to move it, what kind of opposition is out there and find out what can we do,” said Brooks. “I’m sure there are things that we could put here in this spot that pay homage to all Americans, all citizens in Lowndes County and Columbus.”

At the moment, the Board of Supervisors does not intend to discuss the monument at their next meeting; however, that could change.

Earlier this week the University of Alabama took down memorials to confederate soldiers as well as plaques honoring students who served in the Confederate Army.