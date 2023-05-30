Decade old feud ends in death at Columbus nightclub

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Investigators believe there’s more information out there on this past weekend’s deadly shooting at a Columbus nightclub.

Columbus police and the district attorney’s office held a press conference Tuesday asking people to come forward.

Although there’s been an arrest, detectives at the Columbus Police Department are still searching for details about the Inferno Sports Bar shooting.

And they know more people can help.

Investigators believe it was a score to settle. One that ended at Inferno Sports Bar this past weekend.

The feud between Undra Williams and Devan Thompson started at least back in 2012 after a shooting. Williams was never convicted of the crime but was arrested.

Now, District Attorney Scott Colom wants people who saw this possible revenge shooting to help close the case. At least 50 people were outside of the bar as police investigated the shooting.

“Our office is going to do everything in our power to make sure Mr. Williams, with the help of the Columbus Police Department, is prosecuted in a way he can never do anything like this to anyone else ever again,” said DColom. “So if you cooperate with us, we can protect you. We’ve had people come forward, joined the justice team. Help us get justice for this horrific act. ”

“We did not come to play with the criminal element,” said Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry. “I told you when I first got here that when something happens it’s gonna be all hands on deck and it is all hands on deck.

Daughtry plans to talk to nightclub owners about security. He believes more security could have been put in place at the Inferno Sports Bar.

Officers also know others can hold up the progress of the case.

“If you are caught trying to hinder an investigation. If you are caught trying to intimidate a witness,” said Daughtry. “If you are caught interfering in this investigation in any way. We will put you in jail.”

Daughtry also said people must come forward when crime happens.

“He turned himself in because we made sure everybody knew we were looking for him. I want the citizens to know we’re doing our part. If you see something, call the police. Call 911. We’re coming. and we’re going to do our job,” said Daughtry.

You can always anonymously report tips to Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at (662)494-0109 or use the P3 Tips App.

Daughtry plans to meet with nightclub owners in a public meeting next week.

