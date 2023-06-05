Deep South Summertime

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- It is going to be a hot and humid week, with an afternoon chance for showers most days. Humidity has the chance to back off some on Friday once a cold front moves through northern Mississippi.

MONDAY NIGHT: Temperatures tonight remain mild but muggy, in the middle 60s. Cloud coverage will stay partly to mostly cloudy.

TUESDAY: High temps are staying in the upper 80s to lower 90s. There will be plenty of cloud coverage. Afternoon showers and thunderstorms currently holds at a 30% chance. Low temperatures keep in the middle 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Staying hot in the upper 80s to lower 90s range. Partly cloudy sky with an afternoon shower continues at a 20% chance. More mild and humid overnight temperatures in the middle 60s.

THURS/FRI: Rain chance pushes back to 30% Thursday, with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. High temperatures maintain. Friday, conditions clear out. Bringing in more of the sun for the end of the week. Overnight temps drop a few degrees into the lower 60s.