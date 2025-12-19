Deer breaks into Starkville Smiles office through glass door

STARTKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – It looks like one of Santa’s reindeer may be on the naughty list this year.

Overnight, one made sure to stop at Starkville Smiles.

But instead of landing on the roof and going through the chimney, the deer decided to break through the door.

You can see glass is shattered everywhere. We are told the deer is completely fine, no harm other than the broken glass door.

If you see the alleged criminal, it is recommended not to attempt to feed it reindeer food.

