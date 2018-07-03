Deer stop by for a hectic visit at Brookhaven barbershop

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WCBI) – As you can see here, some deer in Brookhaven decided it was time for a haircut.

Last Sunday, the deer were in too much of a rush to wait for an appointment at the downtown barbershop.

Witness Jackie Saujon said the deer destroyed the door and plate-glass window of the shop on their way in and out of the store.

Barbershop owner, Jill Lewie Case, sadly doesn’t have insurance and will have to foot the bill for the “unhappy customers.”