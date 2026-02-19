Delay in shipment causes liquor shortage across Mississippi

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Liquor stores across Mississippi are running out of stock.

Since early January, there has been a delay in shipments from the state’s Alcoholic Beverage Control Warehouse.

ABC officials said the delays came from technical issues within the warehouse’s new software management system.

The warehouse shifted to this system while performing a scheduled inventory.

A temporary delay was expected during the time of the inventory, but that wait period expanded when technical issues arose.

Officials said the issues were fully resolved as of last week, but the backlog of orders is still impacting local businesses.

