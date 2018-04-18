Delta flight makes emergency landing at Atlanta airport

- Advertisement -

ATLANTA — Authorities say a Delta jet that departed from Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport reported smoke coming from an engine and it returned to the airport where firefighters immediately doused the engine. Delta confirmed to CBS News transportation correspondent Kris Van Cleave that passengers evacuated.

The Atlanta airport tweeted that no one was injured.

Shortly after 6pm, smoke was reported coming from the engine of a departing aircraft. The aircraft immediately returned to ATL….1/2 — Atlanta Airport (@ATLairport) April 18, 2018

….ARFF units hosed down the aircraft’s smoking engine. The aircraft is being towed, w pax aboard, back to the concourse. 2/2 — Atlanta Airport (@ATLairport) April 18, 2018

There are no reports of injuries, and there is minimal impact to operations. — Atlanta Airport (@ATLairport) April 18, 2018

The FAA told CBS Atlanta affiliate WGCL-TV that Delta Flight 30 was headed to London when it returned to Atlanta after the crew reported an indication of a possible engine problem.

Tweets by the Atlanta airport say the smoke was reported about 6 p.m. from an engine of the plane and it immediately returned to the airport.

“Units hosed down the aircraft’s smoking engine. The aircraft is being towed” with passengers aboard back to the concourse, a tweet says.

Wednesday’s incident comes a day after a Southwest Airlines flight made an emergency landing at Philadelphia International Airport after one of the jet engines experienced a failure at about 30,000 feet. A female passenger was killed and an investigation is underway.