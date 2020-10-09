Delta making landfall Friday; Impacts here Saturday

HURRICANE DELTA: As of 8 am Friday, Hurricane Delta is still a major Category 3 hurricane with winds at 120 mph. This monster storm will make landfall in SW Louisiana on Friday afternoon. The center of circulation will then move through the Mississippi River Valley and into north Mississippi & west Alabama Saturday into early Sunday. Heavy rain, possible flooding, gusty winds, and isolated tornadoes are possible in our area from late Friday night through Saturday. Stay tuned to WCBI for the latest weather information and make sure you have a way to get those watches & warnings.

- Advertisement -

FRIDAY: Light rain showers are moving in already this Friday morning. Expect rain chances to increase throughout the day with cloudy skies. Highs will only top out in the mid to upper 70s. Easterly winds 5-10 mph. Delta makes landfall on the northern Gulf Coast.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Cloudy skies with rain becoming more widespread. Increasing SE breezes. Overnight lows around 70.

SATURDAY: The remnants of Delta swirl into our region. Rainfall between 1-4″, wind gusts 30-40+ mph, and isolated, brief tornadoes are all possible from about sunrise through the evening hours. Most areas will not have any major issues but some folks could experience flooding and scattered power outages. Highs top out in the mid to upper 70s. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for areas north of Highway 82 from 7am Saturday through 7am Sunday.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Cloudy skies with areas of rain. Lows around 70.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Some showers may linger, especially during the first half of the day. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

MONDAY: We’ll dry out early next week as we the sunshine returns. Highs back up into the lower to mid 80s.

TUESDAY: Some rain could develop along a cold front Tuesday. Highs in the upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies and quiet weather. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Stay connected with @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and the WCBI News App