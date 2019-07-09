Democratic donor accused of human trafficking and revenge porn

Prominent political activist Ed Buck is facing new legal troubles as the mother of a man who died in his home has filed an amended civil suit accusing Buck of human trafficking and engaging in revenge porn, CBS Los Angeles reports.

“The new amendment is about making sure no box is left unchecked when it comes to all of the crimes that Ed Buck has committed,” Jasmyne Cannick, an advocate for the family of 26-year-old Gemmel Moore who was found dead of a drug overdose in Buck’s home in 2017.

After the district attorney’s office declined to file criminal charges citing insufficient evidence, a wrongful death civil lawsuit was filed.

Now attorneys for Moore’s mother have filed an amendment to that lawsuit. It accuses Buck of human trafficking and engaging in revenge porn by making and sharing a video of his alleged “meth-fueled sexual encounters” with Moore.

“Information we received from other victims of Ed Buck that Ed Buck loves to take pictures of these young men, loves to take videos of them in their inebriated state,” Cannick said.

The amended complaint alleges that Buck “regularly solicits sex from black men in exchange for temporary housing and/or monetary compensation.”

“Gemmel Moore at the time was 26 years old and Ed Buck flew him here from Texas,” Cannick said. “And within 24 hours, he died of a crystal meth overdose.”

Attorneys for Buck said in a statement that they “plan on fighting these allegations vigorously in court.”

In January of this year, a second man died in Buck’s apartment. Authorities ruled 55-year-old Timothy Dean died of an accidental meth overdose.

Buck has contributed to various California races and causes. He made headlines in September 2010 when he disrupted a campaign event for then California Republican Party gubernatorial candidate Meg Whitman. He was confronted by former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.