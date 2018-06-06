Democrats flip Missouri state senate seat

Democrats have flipped yet another state senate race, this time in Missouri in a district President Trump won.

Democrat Lauren Arthur took 60 percent of the vote to Republican Kevin Corlew’s 40 percent in the special state senate race in Missouri’s 17th district Tuesday night. Mr. Trump in 2016, and Mitt Romney in 2012, both won the district by roughly four points. The seat was vacated earlier this year when the now-resigned Gov. Eric Greitens appointed Ryan Silvey to the state’s public service commission.

The district hasn’t always voted Republican, however — it voted for Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Jason Kander by 11 points the same election night the district voted for Mr. Trump. Kander lost to GOP Sen. Roy Blunt.

Arthur tweeted her thanks Tuesday night.

U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill, a Democrat, congratulated Arthur and expressed her excitement over the flip. McCaskill herself is vulnerable in November’s midterm elections. Mr. Trump won the state by 19 points.

“Thanks to all the hard work of Lauren and many volunteers we have won a state senate seat that Trump won and was held by a Republican. By a lot!! Not even close….” McCaskill tweeted.

Congratulations Senator Arthur! It’s a flip…red to blue. Thanks to all the hard work of Lauren and many volunteers we have won a state senate seat that Trump won and was held by a Republican. By a lot!! Not even close…. — Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) June 6, 2018

Democrats have made gains in some statehouse races in recent months, perhaps most notably in Virginia, where Democrats nearly flipped the formerly heavily Republican lower chamber. The race that determined the balance of power was decided by a draw, with the Republican candidate ultimately prevailing.

In all, Democrats have flipped more than three dozen statehouse seats since Mr. Trump’s election. It’s a trend they hope to continue into November’s midterm elections.