COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A long abandoned factory building in Columbus could be seeing some big changes.

City spokesman Joe Dillon confirmed a demolition permit has been applied for at the old American Bosch building.

The city is not aware of a targeted date for the demo.

There were some environmental concerns to be addressed before any work can begin.

The plant was built in the 1950’s.

It changed ownership over time but the building has been vacant for well over a decade.