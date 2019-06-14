Dems announce how candidates will be divided for first debates

The Democratic National Committee announced Friday how the 20 candidates participating in the first Democratic debates will be divided. The candidates will be split into two groups of 10, with one group debating on June 26 and the other on June 27.

The candidates were randomly selected from two boxes, with the candidates who had earned an average of 2 percent support in polls in one box, and the remainder in another box.

- Advertisement -

Gov. Steve Bullock, Rep. Seth Moulton, Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam and former Sen. Mike Gravel did not meet the criteria to qualify for the debates outlined by the DNC, and were not invited.

And here we go! June 26: Booker, Castro, de Blasio, Delaney, Gabbard, Inslee, Klobuchar, O’Rourke, Ryan, Warren June 27: Bennet, Biden, Buttigieg, Gillibrand, Harris, Hickenlooper, Sanders, Swalwell, Williamson, Yang — The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) June 14, 2019

The debates will air on NBC, and will be moderated by NBC anchors Savannah Guthrie, Lester Holt and Chuck Todd, Telemundo anchor José Díaz-Balart, and MSNBC commentator Rachel Maddow.