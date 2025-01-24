Department of Health reports first pediatric flu death in the state

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi State Department of Health has confirmed the first pediatric flu death in Mississippi for the 2024-2025 flu season.

The patient in this case had not received a flu vaccine for this season.

Since the 2008-2009 flu season, 27 pediatric flu deaths have been reported in Mississippi.

Flu season typically peaks in January through March in Mississippi, and the flu shot usually takes up to two weeks to produce immunity.

MSDH recommends covering your mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing, staying at home when you or your children are sick, washing your hands frequently, and keeping them away from your face.

