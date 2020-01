CALEDONIA, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County deputies are searching for the suspect, or suspects, who shot and killed a dog during a burglary.

Deputies were called to a home on Aldridge Road Thursday for the burglary.

The homeowner’s dog was shot and killed.

Anyone with information on the possible culprits is asked to call the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Dept at (662)328-6788 or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151.