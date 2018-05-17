Pursuit leads deputies down Columbus streets, arrests made

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Four people are behind bars Thursday after leading Lowndes County deputies on a pursuit.

Chief Deputy Marc Miley says the chase started on Gardner Boulevard and went through several streets before coming to halt near 8th Avenue North and 17th Street North.

No one was injured during the pursuit.

Miley says the names of the suspects are not being released at this time because the incident is connected to another felony case.

The investigation into the case is still on-going.