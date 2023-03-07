Deputies search for man accused of kidnapping 3 Lee County children

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible kidnapping.

The investigation began earlier today when a woman in the Shannon area reported that her biological father drove from Kentucky to Mississippi and kidnapped her three children.

The woman said he broke into the home, pulled a gun, threatened her, and took the children.

Law enforcement is now searching for 52-year-old Douglas Mills.

The woman believed he is headed back to Kentucky, and he and the children may be out of state by now.

Mills may be traveling with three children, 8-year-old Connor Sischer, 6-year-old Carsen Sischer, and 2-year-old Caisyn Sischer.

If you have any information on this case or the suspect, or if you see them, call 911 or the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at (662) 432-2622.

