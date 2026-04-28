Police make an arrest in Tupelo credit card fraud case

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo Police make an arrest in a Credit Card Fraud case.

The investigation began on April 9 when a person filed a report that their credit card which had been stolen in a car burglary in another area had been used at a business in Tupelo.

After further investigation, Tupelo Police arrested Rytavious Isby and charged him with one count of Felony Credit Card Fraud.

His bond was set at $5,000. He also has pending charges in another jurisdiction.

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