Two more arrests made in connection with weekend shooting in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The Starkville Police Department has made two additional arrests in connection with weekend shooting on Maxwell Street near Lummus Drive.

On Saturday, April 25, officers responded to the area of Maxwell Street near Lummus Drive for a reported shooting. One person was injured and flown out of the area for medical treatment.

19-year-old Juantel Hughes of Starkville and 21-year-old Jordyn Barrett of Starkville were arrested and charged with Attempted Murder.

Today, the department released 2 additional arrests related to the case.

23-year-old Dewaylon Brooks of Starkville, and 19-year-old Anthony Davis of Starkville, have each been charged with attempted murder.

The investigation is still open.

Anyone with information about this incident or other criminal activity is encouraged to contact the Starkville Police Department at 662-323-4131, Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 800-530-7151, or submit an anonymous tip through SPD’s website. Crime Stoppers may offer a cash reward.

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