Deputies search for suspect involved in Crawford shooting

LOWNDES COUNTY,Miss. (WCBI)- The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the suspect in connection to a shooting in Crawford.

Sheriff Eddie Hawkins says shots were reported on Long Street around 9 p.m. Friday night.

When deputies got to the area, the victim had already driven himself to hospital for treatment.

Hawkins says the victim was struck in the arm by a pellet gun.

And the victim could not identify a suspect or location of the shooting,

Hawkins asks the public to come forward with any information.