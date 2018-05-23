Deputies search for man accused of stealing school bus & truck

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Law enforcement officers in Noxubee County are trying to find a man accused of stealing a school bus and a truck.

Elsha Michael Nelson is who deputies say they’re looking for.

Sheriff Terry Grasseree says the bus was stolen Sunday from Noxubee County High School.

The bus was found by deputies at the end Mickens-Clay Road in Brooksville.

Later, Nelson reportedly stole a 2000 Chevy Silverado, with the car tag NX2-914, which has since been found.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call local law enforcement.