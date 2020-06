NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Noxubee County deputies need help finding two stolen cars.

A 1995 Chevrolet Caprice went missing from Grove Circle in Macon about two weeks ago.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, a Chevy SUV was taken from Pilgrim Rest Road around the same time.

If you have any information about these missing vehicles, call the Noxubee County Sheriff’s Office.