Deputies test breathalyzing at local bar happy hour

The two entities got deputies trained with the breathalyzers over at Zachary's

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Lowndes County officials and residents are taking a step in trying to keep the community safer. Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department received a grant through 4- County Electric Power Association to get more breathalyzer tests for deputies.

The two entities got deputies trained with the breathalyzers over at Zachary’s; for people to know how much alcohol is too much to get behind the wheel.

The money for the tests came from the round up program that 4- County offers, and the reasons behind it was saving people money and potentially saving a life.

“It goes back to first responders, volunteer fire departments, local schools and just things in our community that need our assistance; 93 percent of the members on 4- County give to operation round up. So it’s not me doing this it’s the members; they’re giving back to themselves and their communities it’s a great program,” said 4- County CEO Brian Clark.

“When you consider the costs that are involved in being impaired and driving under the influence. you’ve got your fines of course that you have to pay, you have court costs, attorney fees, you have the lose of your license not to include your insurance on vehicle is going to go up,” said Sheriff Eddie Hawkins.

Sobriety testing started at 5:30 p.m. Sherrif Hawkins encouraged families to not drive under the influence.