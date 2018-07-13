Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein makes announcement — live updates

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein is making an announcement Friday, although the details of that announcement are as of yet unclear. The Department of Justice is only describing it as a “law enforcement” announcement.
In addition to his normal duties, Rosenstein oversees special counsel Robert Muller’s probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election. He’s slated to speak at 11:45 a.m. in D.C.
