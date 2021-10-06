Deputy US marshal from Louisiana dies in Mississippi crash

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A deputy U.S. marshal from Louisiana has died days after he was in a car crash on duty in central Mississippi.

The U.S. Marshals Service says Jared Keyworth was working in the Jackson area Sept. 28 when he was in a wreck near the suburb of Florence.

Authorities say 42-year-old Keyworth was flown to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson and he died there Friday.

Keyworth had worked 11 years for the Marshals Service and was with the Investigative Operations Division in Baton Rouge.

He is survived by a wife and two children. His funeral is Thursday in Mandeville, Louisiana.