Details emerge in officer-involved shooting in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – New details have been released about an officer-involved shooting over the weekend in Tupelo.

Tupelo Police Department said it anticipated Cory Lynch, 37, would be charged with felony fleeing and two counts of aggravated assault. Lynch was also classified as a “delinquent registered sex offender” from Arkansas. His status relating to that delinquency will also be investigated.

Those charges stemmed from an officer-involved shooting on the Children’s Mansions Grounds early Saturday morning.

Tupelo Police Department officers said they were advised of a pursuit entering the city from Union County around 1:00 a.m. Saturday. New Albany Police and Union County Sheriff’s Department were following Lynch after he allegedly ran from officers trying to detain him for a drug warrant.

The pursuit ended on Hillsdale Drive, near East Main Street. Lynch ran onto Tupelo Children’s Mansion grounds.

An officer-involved shooting then occurred on the grounds. A gun was found at the scene. Lynch was taken to North Mississippi Medical Center for treatment.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is continuing to investigate the officer-involved shooting portion of the incident.