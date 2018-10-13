Diamond Dreams Come True

NOXAPATER, Miss. (WCBI) — The sound of a ball off the bat and the cheers from the crowd when crossing home plate are all the same, even for the players of the Diamond Dreams League.

What started in 2010 as a small eleven-player league created to give children with disabilities a chance to play baseball, the Diamond Dreams is now 65 players strong.

Kids of all ages combine for four teams from five counties, including Winston County.

League founder and Noxapater-native Michelle Maxey started the league for reasons close to home.

“I have my little boy [Hayes], he’s 16, and he has what’s called Septo-optic dysplasia, and he’s blind and autistic,” Maxey explained, “…that’s where it started from, that’s my heart right there.

“I was actually approached by another parent who said, ‘Why can’t we do this?’

For the players who get to experience the diamond spotlight, their love for the game is different, depending on who you ask.

“I love to be a part of the team and play. Being together with everyone I know,” Sebastopol-native Kolby Buffington said.

Jordan Turk: “I get a lot of enjoyment out of just being able to run out on the ball field. I feel like I’m unstoppable…,” Philadelphia-native Jordan Turk said.

“The best thing is when you’re looking at the pictures and they’re jumping and those smiles as they’re coming across home plate,” Maxey said.

“They don’t get to do that, and brothers and sisters get to come home and talk about that, we go to their games and these kids aren’t able to do it. But when you see them get to catch the ball or throw it or run, they’re having a blast.”

The Diamond Dreams League next goal is to raise money to create their own “Field of Dreams”, an accessible field for all players.