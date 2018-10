Oscar-nominated actress Diane Lane is a new cast member on the popular Netflix series, “House of Cards.” The show revealed last month that Kevin Spacey’s character, Francis Underwood, is dead following the actor’s exit from the series. Lane portrays Annette, who runs her family’s powerful conglomerate and has a shared history with the new president, Claire Underwood. Lane joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss the role, as well as her part in Amazon’s “The Romanoffs.”