Dietician gives health tips to women for National Go Red Day

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – February 4th is National Go Red Day for Women.

Women all around the country celebrate this day in honor of their health and remember why it is important to stay healthy.

A healthy heart is a happy heart.

Every year women celebrate Go Red Day to remind themselves and others to focus their attention on one of the keys to physical well-being- a healthy heart.

Baptist Memorial Hospital, dietician, Brianna Cooper says a good place to start is at the table.

“A heart-healthy diet is recommended to reduce your risk of heart disease to help promote healthy blood cholesterol levels and to manage high blood pressure and your weight,” said Cooper.

And there are a couple of things to remember about that heart-healthy diet. First, it’s never too late to start. And second, you don’t have to do it all at once.

“Just start by making small changes maybe add a fruit or vegetable to your lunch or supper. Maybe go for a walk 30 mins a day just start small don’t try to change everything at one time,” said Cooper.

The heart is the engine for your health, and better fuel leads to better performance…and longer life.

“Eating a balanced diet with whole grains vegetable and lean protein sources achieving a healthy weight so a BMI less than 25 and choosing to heart-healthy unsaturated fats and limiting saturated trans and cholesterol intake,” said Cooper.

After a while, those little changes can make a big difference.

Cooper recommends that processed foods and sugary beverages should be eaten in moderation.