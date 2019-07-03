Diner goes viral for “My Girlfriend is Not Hungry” menu option

The internet is buzzing over an unusual listing on an Arkansas restaurant’s menu. After a customer noticed a side dish called “My Girlfriend is Not Hungry” at Mama D’s Diner in North Little Rock last week, he took a photo that went viral.

- Advertisement -

The tongue-in-cheek menu option is geared toward people whose dining companion claims to not be hungry on a date. For $4.25, it lets you “Add extra French fries to your entrée, and fried chicken wings (2) or fried cheese sticks (3).”

The menu item achieved social media fame after Nick Chisler posted a picture of it to his Facebook page June 28. Within a few days, it received over 21,000 shares.

Trending News

“Sooooo I didn’t expect this to reach so many people. With that being said I would like to say where it come from. The name of the restaurant is Mama D’s and is Located in North Little Rock Arkansas! Go check them out!!!” Chisler wrote.

Some commenters tagged their significant others in the post. One of them said, “an option you should always order…you know I get snacky.”

On Twitter, one user went so far as to call it a “saving marriages” type of idea.

“This is the the type of thinking we need in the world,” a comedian said in a video.

Some called it simply “genius,” and others said every restaurant needs to adopt this idea.

“My Girlfriend is Not Hungry”

Finally, a restaurant that knows exactly what they’re doing. — TheEpicMario’s Tweeter (@EpicMarioYT) June 30, 2019

😂😂😂 this is it right here! Every restaurant should do this! Except, I need one that says “My girlfriend can’t make up her mind” or “My girlfriend is also going to want some of my food” because we both know I’m never NOT hungry 😂😂 — anjell (@spicy_beige) June 30, 2019

There were detractors. Some pointed out it should include “boyfriends” to avoid gender bias. One called it “simply misogynist and wrong” — but really, he added, the extra fries should be offered for parents whose children eat off their plates.

The menu option called “My Girlfriend Isn’t Hungry”, where additional items are added to a plate because the girlfriend will indeed eat them, is simply misogynist and wrong. We parents know that it really should be “My Child Isn’t Hungry” and that the order should be doubled. — Some Guy (@dorpdx) July 3, 2019

Mama D’s is not the first restaurant to do this. Food website Eater reports on a few venues across the U.S. and Canada that have adopted some version of the trend.