Dirt Cheap set to close all of its doors in Mississippi

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Area bargain hunters are going to have to search harder to find those deals.

Discount retailer Dirt Cheap is reportedly closing all of its stores.

Dirt Cheap’s parent company HDC Holdings Two, based in Hattiesburg, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Federal Court in Delaware October 10.

Chapter 11 bankruptcy allows a company to restructure its finances and operations while remaining in business.

Our statewide news partner, WLBT in Jackson is reporting that the company plans to close all of its Mississippi Dirt Cheap stores.

HDC operates Dirt Cheap, Treasure Hunt, and Channel Control Merchants in 8 states, mostly in the South.

Dirt Cheap buys goods from well known retailers such as Target, Macy’s, Dick’s and Amazon and sells them at discount prices.

A timeline for the store closings has not been announced, but some area locations have reportedly begun posting closing notices.

