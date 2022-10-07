Disabled veteran tells his story with music

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – 27-year-old Troy Seale is a disabled US Army veteran who is telling his story, through music and with the help of his Dad tonight in Tupelo.

Seale was deployed several years ago in Afghanistan when he witnessed an IED explosion. Not long after that, Seale began to withdraw and eventually struggled with verbal interaction.

He was placed on 100% disability, and during a road trip with his Dad, Bill, Troy picked up a guitar and began playing.

Troy’s Dad, Bill, says music seems to be the way his son communicates for now and they share their story with anyone who will listen.

“Basically, our deal is we go all over, we don’t want any money, we don’t take any money. If anybody wants to give, give to your VFW, give to your American Legion, give to some charity, church, or something, you know,” said Bill Seale. “As far as our expense, the Good Lord furnishes that for us and that’s why we do this.”

Troy Seale will perform, along with his Dad, Bill, this evening at 8 at VFW Post 4057 on Mitchell Road.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter