Disaster Recovery Centers will operate with new hours starting Saturday

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Disaster Recovery Centers in the state will have new hours of operation starting Saturday.

The new hours will be 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays and closed on Sundays. The weekday hours will be 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

This new schedule will affect DRCs in Monroe, Montgomery, Humphreys, Panola, and Sharkey counties.

Storm survivors can talk with specialists from FEMA, the state of Mississippi, and other state and federal agencies at the DRCs.

