Discovery Center hosted its first Women’s expo

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A resource center in Starkville is showcasing community services to help women juggle work and family life.

The Discovery Center hosted its first “Empower Women, Empower Families Expo” expo on Thursday.

The event featured 30 vendors with information and resources beneficial for women – in their professional and personal lives.

Participants visited booths focused on healthcare, childcare, body positivity, education, and more.

“March is National Women’s Month so we wanted an opportunity to celebrate the women in our community but then also to provide onsite access to the great resources and programs that are in our community. All the program and resources that we selected to be here gave services that enrich women’s lives and families,” said Elizabeth Williams, Project Peace.

All attendees left with gift bags filled with personal hygiene products and household cleaners.