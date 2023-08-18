Discovery Center of Starkville hosts resource fair for community

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI ) – Thursday was a day for community, communication, and education in Starkville.

The Discovery Center hosted a resource fair to help area residents learn about what’s available and how agencies can help.

“Everybody has different needs and things that they are looking for whether they are actively seeking resources or looking for volunteer opportunities,” Elizabeth Williams said.

The Starkville Oktibbeha Consolidated School District Discovery Center held a resource fair today to help residents of all ages. Organizer Elizabeth Williams said it was important to get people all in the same room.

“We just want to make sure our agencies are collaborating the more we know when someone comes asking for help, our program may not be able to help that person, but we go ‘wait a second. I know where to send you’,” Williams said.

During a time when mental health is at the forefront of conversations surrounding youth, Community Counseling said it’s a great time to ask for help.

“We can see them at the schools, we can see them at their homes. They don’t have to come to us at all. They can put in zero effort, and we can be where they are at,” Logan Medows said.

And here is what Medows said is the best part of the services provided by community counseling.

“That most of our services are free or covered by your insurance if it is not covered by your insurance we have a multitude of grants that we can put you under,” Logan Medows said.

The Mississippi Department of Rehabilitation Services is spreading the message of help not only for clients but also for their caregivers.

“Respite can provide an opportunity for that caregiver that lives at home with a person who is receiving our services. It can give them a break to kind of reset and be a better caregiver,” Laura Jones said.

There was a lot of information available, so if you missed the resource fair click here.

