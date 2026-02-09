Discovery of human remains prompts investigation in Pontotoc

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WCBI) – The Pontotoc Police Department calls in the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation after human remains were found near a popular recreation area.

Sunday afternoon, Pontotoc Police were notified about the discovery of possible human remains near the Tanglefoot Trail, between West 8th Street and Highway 15.

Officers confirmed that there was a human skull and other skeletal remains, and secured the area.

Pontotoc Police called in M-B-I to help process the scene.

The remains will be sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for forensic examination and possible identification.

The section of the Tanglefoot Trail between West 8th Street and Highway 15 is closed while on-scene investigation is being conducted.